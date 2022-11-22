Look: Aaron Judge Is Taking His First Free Agency Visit

ARLINGTON, TX - OCTOBER 4: Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees smiles as he rounds the bases after hitting his 62nd home run of the season against the Texas Rangers during the first inning in game two of a double header at Globe Life Field on October 4, 2022 in Arlington, Texas. Judge has now set the American League record for home runs in a single season. (Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty Images) Ron Jenkins/Getty Images

Aaron Judge reportedly has more than a Thanksgiving gathering scheduled while returning home.

MLB Network's Jon Morosi shared video of the star free agent in a Francisco hotel. Although Jude was coy about his travel itinerary with the person filming him, Morosi said the outfielder has a meeting scheduled with the Giants this week.

"Just visiting some family and friends," Judge said in the video. "That's about it."

When asked if he has other plans, Judge said he's "got something."

If Judge leaves the New York Yankees, the Giants are perceived as one of the likeliest landing spots. Most of their highest-paid players are veterans nearing the end of their contracts, so they have the future financial flexibility to lure the California native home.

After defying all reasonable expectations by going 107-55 in 2021, the Giants fell back to earth to go 81-81 in 2022. Team president Farhan Zaidi nevertheless said he expects the organization to be "really active this offseason."

Judge is the biggest prize on the open market after batting .311/.425/.686 with an AL-record 62 home runs this season. Mike Trout is the only active player with a higher career OPS.

If Judge doesn't sign with the Giants, he could join their NL West rival. The Los Angeles Dodgers have already slashed payroll this offseason by non-tendering Cody Bellinger and declining Justin Turner's club option.

The Judge sweepstakes will be a major storyline to watch.