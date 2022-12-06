Look: Aaron Judge Predicted Who He Would Sign With

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 21: Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees takes his turn at bat in the seventh inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Yankee Stadium on September 21, 2022 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images) Elsa/Getty Images

Aaron Judge faces a life-changing decision this offseason.

The free agent could leave the New York Yankees after belting 62 home runs. While the MLB world doesn't know what he's thinking at the moment, Judge revealed his childhood dream destination.

TIME Magazine named Judge its 2022 Athlete of the Year. In the feature story from Sean Gregory, Judge said his wife, Samantha Bracksieck, reminded him of a prediction he made in 2010.

"I said, in 10 years, I’ll be married to Sam and playing for the San Francisco Giants." Judge recalled to TIME. "I was like, that’d better not get out."

The first part of that premonition came true when he married his high-school sweetheart last year. But Yankees fans will hope he still doesn't want to play for his hometown team.

Of course, a lot can change in 12 years. Judge was a high-school senior when dreaming about playing for the Giants.

He's spent nearly a decade with the organization, crushing 220 home runs across seven seasons. Judge became the face of baseball's most iconic franchise, which has made six straight playoff appearances behind his thunderous bat.

The 30-year-old may no longer yearn to wear a Giants uniform, but they're believed to be the most likely destination if Judge leaves New York.