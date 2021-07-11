Look: Aaron Judge Trolled Jose Altuve On Saturday

The bad blood between the New York Yankees and Houston Astros isn’t going away anytime soon. Just use the latest Aaron Judge home run trot as evidence.

The Yankees took on the Astros at Minute Maid Park Saturday night. It didn’t take long for Judge to make his presence felt in Houston. The New York slugger sent a pitch from Zack Greinke over the out-field wall for a solo shot in the top of the third.

Before he Judge made his way to home, he appeared to troll Astros star second baseman Jose Altuve. Just before rounding third during his home-run trot, Judge tugged at his jersey, using the same motion Altuve infamously displayed during a home run trot a few years ago.

Take a look.

Aaron Judge in Houston during his home run trot: “Don’t rip my jersey off 😉”pic.twitter.com/8bJA56s4W7 — 2021 Astros Shame Tour (@AsteriskTour) July 11, 2021

This can’t be a coincidence. Aaron Judge was clearly trolling Jose Altuve.

The Yankees are extra bitter toward the Astros, as they should be. Houston defeated New York in the 2017 ALCS, which just so happens to be the same year the Astros were using illegal methods to warn Houston hitters of certain pitches coming their way.

Major League Baseball practically overlooked the Astros’ cheating ways. They did receive the maximum fine, but no players were suspended.

The Astros are now the enemy, and the Yankees hate them the most. Judge hasn’t forgotten what they did and how it impacted past postseasons for New York in particular.