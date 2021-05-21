Look: Albert Pujols Hits First Home Run With Dodgers

Last weekend, Albert Pujols signed a one-year deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers. He’s no longer the player he once was with the St. Louis Cardinals or Los Angeles Angels, but the future Hall of Famer proved on Thursday night that he can still contribute to a winning team.

During last night’s game against the Arizona Diamondbacks, Pujols hit a two-run, opposite-field home run off Merrill Kelly. It wasn’t a no-doubter by any means, but the 10-time All-Star obviously has some pop left in his bat.

Pujols’ home run on Thursday night was his first as a member of the Dodgers. He currently has three hits in 11 at-bats with the club.

Before the Angels decided to release him, Pujols had a .198 batting average, five home runs and 12 RBI. Perhaps a change of scenery will light a fire under the three-time MVP.

Check out Pujols’ first home run with the Dodgers here:

Pujols had nothing but praise for his new teammates during his postgame press conference on Thursday.

“I think coming through here for 20 years plus, I see the energy this organization has. It always seems like these guys were ready to play every day,” Pujols said, via MLB.com. “I’m glad to be on this side now and enjoying the energy and just kind of jumping on the wagon with some of these guys. I’m just excited to contribute and hopefully, to continue to help this ballclub to win.” Time will tell if Pujols can consistently make a positive impact for the Dodgers.