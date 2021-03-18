Look: Alex Rodriguez, Jennifer Lopez Were Spotted Kissing

Late last week, Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez responded to a report suggesting they had broken up and were headed for a divorce.

Page Six reported that the former Major League Baseball star and the recording artist/actress had called it quits. Rodriguez and Lopez have been engaged for several years.

Not long after the report came out, TMZ reported the two haven’t broken up. However, they couple was reportedly working through some issues in their relationship.

“All the reports are inaccurate. We are working through some things,” Rodriguez and Lopez reportedly told TMZ. Well, things seem to be working out pretty well lately.

TMZ snapped a few photos of the couple on vacation and they don’t appear to be breaking up any time soon.

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Spotted Kissinghttps://t.co/2pyfVleFkq — TMZ Sports (@TMZ_Sports) March 18, 2021

“J Lo and A-Rod packed on the PDA Tuesday in the Dominican Republic, where they’ve been working through some serious relationship issues,” TMZ reported on Thursday afternoon. “They certainly look like a couple, kissing and conversing on a balcony. But, there’s no doubt … they know cameras are trained on them.”

Lopez has reportedly been shooting a movie in the Dominican and Rodriguez decided to fly down to work on their relationship, according to TMZ.

The former MLB star and musician/actress have been together for four years. Will they stay together?