Look: Alex Rodriguez's Girlfriend Shares Racy Vacation Photos

PHOENIX, ARIZONA - MAY 15: Alex Rodriguez and Kathryne Padgett attend Game Seven of the 2022 NBA Playoffs Western Conference Semifinals between the Dallas Mavericks and the Phoenix Suns at Footprint Center on May 15, 2022 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images) Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Alex Rodriguez and his new girlfriend, Kathryne Padgett, appear to be enjoying themselves on vacation.

The legendary MLB star and the fitness model appear to be enjoying themselves overseas.

Padgett, who's been dating Rodriguez for a couple of months, has been sharing photos and videos of the trip on her Instagram account.

It looks like a fun time.

A-Rod and Kathryne have been spending a lot of time together lately. They were spotted together at several NBA playoff games earlier this postseason.

A-Rod appears to have rebounded from his breakup with Jennifer Lopez in nice fashion.