Look: Alex Rodriguez's Girlfriend Shares Racy Workout Video
Alex Rodriguez's new girlfriend, Kathryne Padgett, has been enjoying some time overseas.
But the fitness model and body builder is still managing to get some workouts in.
Monday morning, Padgett shared a racy yacht-themed workout video on Instagram.
Padgett and Rodriguez have reportedly been dating for several months. They were first spotted at a Green Bay Packers playoff game.
A-Rod and his new significant other have since been spending a lot of time together, including sitting courtside at NBA playoff games.
Enjoy the working out, Kathryne.