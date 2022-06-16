Look: Alfonso Soriano Went Viral At Cubs Game Last Night

CHICAGO, IL - AUGUST 14: A general view of Wrigley Field as the Chicago Cubs take on the Milwaukee brewers on August 14, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois. The Brewers defeated the Cubs 7-0. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

The Chicago Cubs don't have much to smile about at the moment, but fans took a stroll down memory lane when seeing a familiar face at Wrigley Field.

Former outfielder Alfonso Soriano, who played with the team from 2007 to 2013, attended Wednesday night's game against the San Diego Padres.

According to Tim Stebbins of NBC 5 Chicago, Soriano's son had a travel baseball tournament in Indiana, so he decided to swing by Wrigley Field.

"Always fun, always fun. I love this place," Soriano said. "I love the city of Chicago. It's great for me always to come back to Chicago."

In 2006, Soriano became the last player to join MLB's exclusive 40/40 club with 46 home runs and 41 stolen bases for the Washington Nationals. He parlayed that success into an eight-year, $136 million deal with the Cubs, baseball's fifth-largest contract at the time time.

Soriano made the All-Star team during each of his first two seasons in Chicago, upping his total appearances to seven. He batted .264/.317/.495 across seven seasons before re-joining the Yankees to conclude his career.

Unfortunately, Soriano's presence wasn't a good-luck charm. The Padres pummeled the Cubs to a 19-5 win behind home runs from Manny Machado, Luke Voit, and Jorge Alfaro.

The Cubs have now allowed 53 runs over their last four games, two of which saw first baseman Frank Schwindel take the pitcher's mound. They've fallen to 23-39 during an ongoing nine-game losing streak.

They also routinely finished at or near the bottom of the NL Central standings at the end of Soriano's tenure before building a star-studded nucleus that won the World Series in 2016. Yet with Kris Bryant, Anthony Rizzo, Javier Baez, and Kyle Schwarber, their contention window didn't last nearly as long as fans anticipated.

