Look: Aroldis Chapman Sends Message Amid Struggles

After a dominant start to the 2021 season, New York Yankees closer Aroldis Chapman has struggled mightily over the last few weeks.

Since June 10, Chapman has blown three saves and has an ERA of 22.24 in nine appearances. He’s surrendered nine runs in his last three games, including blowing an 8-4 lead last Wednesday and imploding in the ninth inning of Sunday’s loss to the New York Mets.

Chapman has these bouts of ineffectiveness seemingly every season, but this one is particularly alarming. Still, the All-Star fireballer is keeping a brave face publicly.

In fact, Chapman tweeted a message to those who have been criticizing him as his season has fallen apart.

“For all those people that criticizes my bad moments, I will tell them that I do not know how my story ends, but in its pages you will never read ‘I gave up,'” he wrote. “So I will move on, I still have many wars to win and many mouths to shut up.”

Following Chapman’s latest meltdown two days ago, Yankees manager Aaron Boone said he would evaluate whether or not to keep the 33-year-old in the closer role.

The Yankees (42-41) can’t afford to blow many more games as they look to get back in the AL postseason chase, so it might behoove Boone to at least give Chapman a break from high-leverage situations.