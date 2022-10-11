Look: Astros Player Punched Locker, Out For Season

HOUSTON, TX - APRIL 02: A general view of Minute Maid Park during player introductions on opening day at Minute Maid Park on April 2, 2018 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)

The Houston Astros will be without a key relief pitcher for the postseason due to a foolish injury.

Houston reliever Phil Maton revealed on Tuesday that he suffered a broken finger after punching his locker following last Wednesday's game.

He had surgery to repair the injury on Monday, and will miss the entire postseason.

Maton registered a 3.84 ERA and 1.25 WHIP in 67 appearances this season, but surrendered two runs and blew a save in last Wednesday's season finale.

He also gave up a single to his younger brother Nick, an infielder for the Philadelphia Phillies, so perhaps that furthered his anger and led to him punching the locker.

The Astros will be without Maton starting with today's ALDS opener against the Seattle Mariners. First pitch for Game 1 in Houston is set for 3:37 p.m. ET on TBS.