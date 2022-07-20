Look: Astros Players Booed Heavily Before All-Star Game

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JULY 19: Byron Buxton #25 of the Minnesota Twins and Justin Verlander #35 of the Houston Astros look on from the dugout before the 92nd MLB All-Star Game presented by Mastercard at Dodger Stadium on July 19, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images) Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

The Houston Astros might actually be the most hated team in the history of sports.

Just moments ago, the All-Star Game participants were introduced.

When the announcer announced the names of Justin Verlander, Kyle Tucker and Framber Valdez, a chorus of boos rang down on them from the fans.

Yikes.

Major League Baseball and the Houston Astros have no one to blame but themselves. The Astros, of course, cheated their way to a World Series.

And how did Major League Baseball officials respond? By barely punished the AL West franchise.

The combination of both events made the Astros the most hated team in baseball. And no, the fans aren't going to feel sorry about it.

Astros players will be booed until the end of time - or at least as long as they're playing in the big leagues.

Catch the All-Star Game right now on FOX.