Look: Barry Bonds Sends Heartfelt Message To Dusty Baker
Barry Bonds could not be happier for his former manager, Dusty Baker.
Baker won his first World Series title as a manager with the Astros of Houston this Saturday night in a 4-1 Game 6 win.
It's an emotional moment for Baker, who's been chasing this for years.
Bonds sent a heartfelt message to the former San Francisco Giants' manager on Instagram this Saturday night.
"Words can't express how happy I am for #DustyBaker tonight," Bonds said. "Congrats friend - you deserve it and I hope you enjoy every moment!"
Dusty Baker was Barry Bonds' manager for a decade in San Francisco. Funny enough, Baker has compared Yordan Alvarez - the Astros' hero in Game 6 - to Bonds before.
"I thought about Barry Bonds," Baker said, comparing the Alvarez to the all-time great. "That was some Barry Bonds type stuff there."
Hopefully Baker and Bonds can get together this off-season to celebrate Baker's career milestone.