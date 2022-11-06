Look: Barry Bonds Sends Heartfelt Message To Dusty Baker

Barry Bonds (L) and manager Dusty Baker (R) of the San Francisco Giants (Photo credit should read JEFF HAYNES/AFP via Getty Images) (Photo credit should read JEFF HAYNES/AFP via Getty Images) JEFF HAYNES/Getty Images

Barry Bonds could not be happier for his former manager, Dusty Baker.

Baker won his first World Series title as a manager with the Astros of Houston this Saturday night in a 4-1 Game 6 win.

It's an emotional moment for Baker, who's been chasing this for years.

Bonds sent a heartfelt message to the former San Francisco Giants' manager on Instagram this Saturday night.

"Words can't express how happy I am for #DustyBaker tonight," Bonds said. "Congrats friend - you deserve it and I hope you enjoy every moment!"

Dusty Baker was Barry Bonds' manager for a decade in San Francisco. Funny enough, Baker has compared Yordan Alvarez - the Astros' hero in Game 6 - to Bonds before.

"I thought about Barry Bonds," Baker said, comparing the Alvarez to the all-time great. "That was some Barry Bonds type stuff there."

Hopefully Baker and Bonds can get together this off-season to celebrate Baker's career milestone.