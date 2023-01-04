Look: Best 'Body Paint' Swimsuit Photos Of Kate Upton

Getty Images.

The sports world is going to be seeing a lot more of Kate Upton moving forward.

Upton's husband, Justin Verlander, signed a big free agency contract with the New York Mets. The spotlight will be on in the Big Apple.

Of course, Upton is quite used to that already.

The legendary Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue model has been a part of some iconic photoshoots. None more so than the "Body Paint" shots.

Some of Upton's best "Body Paint" shots have gone viral on social media.

Upton, of course, is one of the most legendary swimsuit models in the magazine's history.

"Kate Upton, who was born in Michigan and grew up in Florida, started her career with SI Swimsuit in 2011 and earned Rookie of the Year honors. She went on to land the cover back-to-back years in 2012 (Australia) and 2013 (Antarctica). In 2014, Kate “floated in space” during a zero gravity shoot at Cape Canaveral. She returned to SI Swimsuit in 2017, making her third cover appearance. Kate and her husband, Houston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander, have a daughter, Genevieve, who was born in 2019," SI Swimsuit writes.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 23: Justin Verlander #35 of the Houston Astros celebrates with his wife Kate Upton following defeating the New York Yankees in game four of the American League Championship Series to advance to the world series at Yankee Stadium on October 23, 2022 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images) Elsa/Getty Images

Hopefully it's a fun season in New York City.