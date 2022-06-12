Look: Bizarre Advertisement During MLB Game Goes Viral

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - MAY 28: A general view as Eddie Rosario #20 of the Minnesota Twins bats against the Milwaukee Brewers on May 28, 2019 at the Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Twins defeated the Brewers 5-3. (Photo by Brace Hemmelgarn/Minnesota Twins/Getty Images)

Advertisements are unavoidable across sports. Sponsors are marketed throughout every stadium and are ubiquitous across every broadcast.

While often annoying, the ads typically don't directly interfere with the viewing experience. However, that wasn't the case when an ad developed a life of its own during Saturday's game between the Tampa Bay Rays and Minnesota Twins.

As illustrated by Awful Announcing, the Bally Sports North broadcast promoted Minnesota's Treasure Island Casino. A pop-up poker chip did not appear to operate as planned, as it covered the strike zone during a plate appearance and glitched on the diamond during a live ball.

At least, one would certainly hope that wasn't intentional.

The sponsor surely won't mind, as the casino now gains additional exposure for the network's technical error. Yet it briefly obstructed live action and made for bizarre TV.

The Twins earned a 6-5 victory behind a rare home run from Luis Arraez. They enter Sunday with a four-game lead in the American League Central.