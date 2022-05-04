Look: Bizarre MLB Scoreboard Graphic Is Going Viral

DENVER, CO - SEPTEMBER 7: A general view of Coors Field during the Colorado Rockies v the San Francisco Giants at Coors Field on September 7, 2016 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Bart Young/Getty Images)

An MLB scoreboard does a lot of things during a typical game. Between stat updates, giving general stadium info and showing player details, the scoreboard operators are usually busy for the entire game.

But one scoreboard at a recent MLB game is going viral this week for an interesting reason. Whoever runs the scoreboard for the Colorado Rockies might need a wellness check.

During a recent game at Coors Field, the scoreboard gave a "Life Pro Tip" that went into a lengthy message about heartbreak. It's gone viral on social media.

"Life Pro Tip: Don't put up with anyone who is reckless with your heart. Life will be dramatically better if you don't pay mind to any heartbreaker. Unless it's the Pat Benetar song. Or the Mariah Carey song. Or the Led Zeppelin song. So, to sum up: Song From Heartbreaker = OK. Real-life Heartbreaker = Tell 'em to scram."

"Can someone check on the Rockies scoreboard operator?" one user replied.

"we are so sorry, Rockies scoreboard operator," the Washington Nationals tweeted.

"Rockies' scoreboard operator and social-media team > Rockies' on-field product," wrote another.

It may be part of a theme that the Rockies scoreboard operator has. More recent tweets show that the scoreboard tends to have a lot of different fun tips about everything from pop culture to healthy living.

That said, we hope nothing's going on in the scoreboard operator's personal life that they need to talk about.