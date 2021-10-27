Look: Braves Start World Series With Leadoff Home Run

The Atlanta Braves silenced the Houston Astros’ crowd in a hurry on Tuesday night.

Braves leadoff hitter Jorge Solder took Astros’ starter Framber Valdez’s third pitch of the game deep out to left field for a leadoff homer.

The Atlanta fans in attendance made some serious noise as Solder round the bases.

WELCOME TO THE WORLD SERIES SOLER! Home run on the 3rd pitch of the game! pic.twitter.com/fXebBj7q84 — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) October 27, 2021

Believe it or not, that’s the first time a leadoff hitter has gotten a hit in the top of the 1st in Game 1 of the World Series in MLB history.

“That home run by Jorge Soler was the first ever hit in the Top of the 1st of Game 1 by a leadoff hitter in World Series history, according to @ESPNStatsInfo. This is the 117th World Series,” writes MLB insider Jeff Passan.

That home run by Jorge Soler was the first ever hit in the Top of the 1st of Game 1 by a leadoff hitter in World Series history, according to @ESPNStatsInfo. This is the 117th World Series. And Atlanta has tacked on another since. Already 2-0, still top of the 1st. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) October 27, 2021

The Braves weren’t done in the top of the first just yet, though.

Moments later, Ozzie Albies got to first on an infield first and stole second – with ease, we’ll add.

Austin Riley brought Aldies home with a deep double out to left-center field to make it a 2-0 game in the top of the first.

You can’t start a Game 1 of the World Series much better than that. The Braves came to play.

Atlanta will need some more magic to get past the red-hot Astros tonight. Getting the crowd out of the game in the top of the first is a good start.

Tune into FOX to catch Game 1 of the World Series.