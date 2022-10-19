Look: Brothers Make History In National League Championship Series

SAN DIEGO, CA - AUGUST 21: Austin Nola #26 of the San Diego Padres swaps jerseys with his brother Aaron Nola #27 of the Philadelphia Phillies on August 21, 2021 at Petco Park in San Diego, California. (Photo by Matt Thomas/San Diego Padres/Getty Images) Matt Thomas/San Diego Padres/Getty Images

Prior to today, there have been a few sets of brothers who have faced each other in the MLB playoffs.

However, Aaron and Austin Nola made history this afternoon when they became the first pair of brothers to face each other as pitcher and hitter in the postseason.

Aaron, who is starting on the mound for the Philadelphia Phillies, induced Austin, the San Diego Padres' catcher, to ground out to third base leading off the bottom of the second.

The Nolas will likely have at least one more at-bat against each other, but for the moment, Aaron has bragging rights.

Neither Austin, 32, nor Aaron, 29, have ever been to the World Series, but one of them will be making the trip this year, depending on how the NLCS unfolds.

No matter whose team wins, their parents will be attending the fall classic. They are at this afternoon's game, and A.J. Nola, Aaron and Austin's dad, is wearing both Padres and Phillies gear.

