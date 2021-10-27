Look: Bryan Cranston’s Comment On The Astros Is Going Viral

On Tuesday night, the World Series kicked off with Game 1 between the Atlanta Braves and Houston Astros.

Over the past few years, the Astros have become one of the most controversial teams in sports. Once seen as the underdog and beloved by the masses, a cheating scandal saw all of that disappear.

Shortly before Game 1 of the 2021 World Series kicked off, actor Bryan Cranston had a brutally honest message for the Astros. As a lifelong Dodgers fan, Cranston said he’s rooting for the Braves.

“I’ve got some thoughts to share on this eve of the World Series,” he said on Instagram. “I was born and raised in Los Angeles, so I’ve loved the @Dodgers all my life. By extension, I’ve hated the rival @SFGiants and their success against us, but I’ve never disrespected them. That’s not the case with the @Astros. They have been exposed as cheaters. Not in a good-ol’-fashion baseball way, but in a ‘calculated, devious use of technology and a trash can’ way.”

Well, Cranston and the rest of the nation rooting for the Astros lose to the Braves received some good news on Tuesday night.

Atlanta jumped out to an incredible start with a leadoff home run. After adding another four runs before the end of the third inning, the Braves held a commanding 5-0 lead.

Houston tried to respond, but fell short in a 6-2 loss.

Game 2 kicks off tonight at 8:09 p.m. ET.