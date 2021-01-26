Look: Bryce Harper Reacts To The JT Realmuto News

No one in Philadelphia was happier than Phillies’ right fielder Bryce Harper on Tuesday, thanks to the news surrounding JT Realmuto.

The Phillies signed Realmuto to a new five-year contract worth $115.5 million contract on Tuesday. The deal makes Realmuto the highest-paid catcher in MLB history. More importantly, it keeps him in Philadelphia.

“I love this organization,” Realmuto said of the Phillies, via ESPN.com. “They’ve been great to me and my family since I showed up. From top to bottom, they’re good people and they care about baseball. That’s important to me.”

Keeping Realmuto in Philly makes plenty of Philadelphia-area folks happy, especially Harper. The Phillies’ slugger had an awesome reaction to the latest Realmuto contract news.

Take a look.

Keeping JT Realmuto in Philly and Bryce Harper happy was a priority for the Phillies’ front-office this off-season. Mission accomplished.

Realmuto will now likely spend his final few years in baseball with the Phillies, meaning he could wind up changing positions by the end of his contract years.

Realmuto was one of the biggest free agents on the MLB market this off-season. Most other signing have accelerated quickly, but the veteran catcher took his time with the decision.

The Atlanta Braves were reportedly a front-runner to land the now highest-paid catcher in baseball history. But the Phillies did enough down the stretch to keep him in Philly.