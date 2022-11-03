Look: Bryce Harper's Pregame Outfit Is Going Viral Before Game 5

The Philadelphia Phillies square off against the Houston Astros to break the 2-2 World Series stalemate on Thursday night.

After Philadelphia's red-hot offense floundered on Wednesday, Bryce Harper arrived in style for Game 5.

The star Phillies slugger showed up to Citizens Bank Park in a letterman jacket adorned with multiple vintage team patches.

The post from MLB's official Twitter account has over 3,000 likes in an hour.

After missing two months to undergo surgery on a fractured left thumb, Harper returned to bat .227 with three home runs over his final 35 regular-season games. However, he's bounced back to have an all-time great postseason.

The two-time MVP has a .368/.410/.789 slash line through 15 spectacular playoff games. Harper crushed his sixth postseason home run off Lance McCullers early in Tuesday's night 7-0 victory.

Yet the Phillies went from blasting five home runs in Game 3 to getting no-hit by the Astros in Game 4. The best-of-seven series is tied at 2-2 entering a monumental Game 5.

Noah Syndergaard will take the mound for Philadelphia against AL Cy Young Award frontrunner Justin Verlander, whose career World Series ERA climbed to 6.07 after allowing five runs in Game 1.

Thursday's monumental matchup begins at 8:03 p.m. ET on FOX.