Look: Bryce Harper’s Reaction To MLB News Goes Viral

It didn’t take long for Bryce Harper to make a joke surrounding the latest MLB news.

The MLB and MLBPA are engaged in more CBA talks as the Feb. 28 deadline has finally come. If the two sides can’t come to an agreement today, the MLB can delay the season until a deal is reached.

With that said, Harper took to Instagram and joked that he was going to go play in Japan since there may not be a deal for a while.

LMAO Bryce Harper joking that he’s going to go play in Japan now 👏🏻😂 pic.twitter.com/RF44ateqrD — Fuzzy (@fuzzyfromyt) February 28, 2022

Harper had quite the season last year even though the Phillies didn’t make the playoffs. He won the NL MVP award after receiving 17 out of 30 first-place votes.

He finished with 35 home runs and drove in 84 runs off of 151 hits. In three seasons with the Phillies, he’s hit .281/.402/.556, while averaging 40 doubles, 38 home runs, and 105 RBIs per 162 games.

It was his second MVP award after winning one as a member of the Washington Nationals in 2015.

His goal is to win a championship with the Phillies, but until a deal gets done, there’s not much he can do.