The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Look: MLB Star Not Happy With New Pitching Rules

Jack Flaherty delivers a pitch for the Cardinals in a spring training game.PORT ST LUCIE, FL - MARCH 4: Jack Flaherty #22 of the St Louis Cardinals throws the ball against the New York Mets during a spring training game at Clover Park on March 4, 2020 in Port St. Lucie, Florida. (Photo by Joel Auerbach/Getty Images)

Not surprisingly, we’re seeing some players calling out MLB’s recent rule changes to crack down on pitchers using foreign substances.

According to the new regulations, “any pitcher who possesses or applies foreign substances in violation of the rules will be ejected from the game and automatically suspended.” The suspension will be for 10 games.

Starting pitchers will be checked at least once per game, and relievers will be inspected at the end of an inning or when they are taken out. All of this stems from MLB’s concern over pitching dominance and how it might relate to hurlers using substances to get a better grip, increase spin rates and gain an advantage.

St. Louis Cardinals ace Jack Flaherty is injured and won’t pitch again until after the All-Star Break, but he’s still unhappy with the league-wide crackdown, which began yesterday.

He voiced his disapproval on Twitter this afternoon.

To be honest, we don’t blame Flaherty here. These rules are getting implemented on the fly in the middle of the season, and some of the enforcement seems to be at the discretion of the umpires as opposed to being uniformly regulated.

All in all, this could prove to be a recipe for disaster. Buckle up.


About Matt Hladik

Matt is an Editor at The Spun Media.