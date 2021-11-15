Look: Carlos Correa’s Comment On Derek Jeter Going Viral

Derek Jeter is a controversial figure in the eyes of current and former players. Even Carlos Correa doesn’t understand the hype.
Correa, who declined the Houston Astros’ qualifying offer and is now the top free agent in baseball, discussed Jeter’s legacy on Monday.
The star shortstop made a stunning statement, saying Jeter “didn’t deserve any of the Golden Gloves he won.”
Funny enough, plenty of baseball fans agree. Jeter was a great player, but would he have won two Golden Gloves if he played for a team not named the New York Yankees? We doubt it.
Carlos Correa: "Derek Jeter didn't deserve any of the Golden Gloves he won".@RicardoGibbon
— Héctor Gómez (@hgomez27) November 12, 2021
Here’s what baseball fans are saying about Carlos Correa’s Derek Jeter comment:
“I now forgive Correa for his part in cheating because he said the most intelligent thing possible to redeem himself,” one baseball fan said.
“It appears i have severely underestimated just how cool Carlos Correa actually is not only is he the best SS in baseball, he speaks FACTS,” said another.
“I can’t believe we are at a point that I agree with Carlos Correa. Praise Jeter’s bat all you want but the man finished his career with a negative dWAR,” a fan said.
There’s no question Derek Jeter lives among the Yankees’ legends. But it’s worth questioning whether he’d be viewed so highly had he not played for the New York Yankees.
Carlos Correa, meanwhile, rejected the Astros’ $18.4 million qualifying offer on Monday.
The star shortstop is now the top free agent in baseball and should receive several massive offers this winter.