Look: Carlos Correa’s Comment On Derek Jeter Going Viral

MLB stars Jose Altuve and Carlos Correa of the Houston Astros fist bump after a home runCLEVELAND, OHIO - JULY 03: Jose Altuve #27 celebrates with Carlos Correa #1 of the Houston Astros after Correa hit a solo homer during the fourth inning against the Cleveland Indians at Progressive Field on July 03, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

Derek Jeter is a controversial figure in the eyes of current and former players. Even Carlos Correa doesn’t understand the hype.

Correa, who declined the Houston Astros’ qualifying offer and is now the top free agent in baseball, discussed Jeter’s legacy on Monday.

The star shortstop made a stunning statement, saying Jeter “didn’t deserve any of the Golden Gloves he won.”

Funny enough, plenty of baseball fans agree. Jeter was a great player, but would he have won two Golden Gloves if he played for a team not named the New York Yankees? We doubt it.

Here’s what baseball fans are saying about Carlos Correa’s Derek Jeter comment:

“I now forgive Correa for his part in cheating because he said the most intelligent thing possible to redeem himself,” one baseball fan said.

“It appears i have severely underestimated just how cool Carlos Correa actually is not only is he the best SS in baseball, he speaks FACTS,” said another.

“I can’t believe we are at a point that I agree with Carlos Correa. Praise Jeter’s bat all you want but the man finished his career with a negative dWAR,” a fan said.

There’s no question Derek Jeter lives among the Yankees’ legends. But it’s worth questioning whether he’d be viewed so highly had he not played for the New York Yankees.

Carlos Correa, meanwhile, rejected the Astros’ $18.4 million qualifying offer on Monday.

The star shortstop is now the top free agent in baseball and should receive several massive offers this winter.

About Alek Arend

Alek is a Writer at The Spun.