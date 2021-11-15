Look: Carlos Correa’s Comment On Derek Jeter Going Viral

Derek Jeter is a controversial figure in the eyes of current and former players. Even Carlos Correa doesn’t understand the hype.

Correa, who declined the Houston Astros’ qualifying offer and is now the top free agent in baseball, discussed Jeter’s legacy on Monday.

The star shortstop made a stunning statement, saying Jeter “didn’t deserve any of the Golden Gloves he won.”

Funny enough, plenty of baseball fans agree. Jeter was a great player, but would he have won two Golden Gloves if he played for a team not named the New York Yankees? We doubt it.

Carlos Correa: "Derek Jeter didn't deserve any of the Golden Gloves he won".@RicardoGibbon pic.twitter.com/pGKsCqnfbA — Héctor Gómez (@hgomez27) November 12, 2021

Here’s what baseball fans are saying about Carlos Correa’s Derek Jeter comment: