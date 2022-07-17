Look: Chris Sale Suffers Gruesome Finger Injury After Being Hit By Line Drive

Boston Red Sox starter Chris Sale made his second start of the season today after a lengthy stint on the injured list.

His next one won't be coming for a while. The veteran lefthander suffered a nasty-looking injury to the pinky finger on his throwing hand in the first inning of this afternoon's game in New York.

With two outs in the bottom of the first and Gleyber Torres on second base, Yankees outfielder Aaron Hicks lined a Sale offering back through the box. The hard-hit ball struck Sale on his left hand.

Immediately, the seven-time All-Star knew something was wrong. He walked off the mound instantly, and the YES Network cameras showed why.

Sale's left pinky finger looks quite broken.

Hirokazu Sawamura was summoned on the fly to replace Sale, who is looking at another trip to the IL once a diagnosis is reached.

Sale made his 2022 season debut last week, firing five scoreless innings against the Tampa Bay Rays.

Hopefully, he'll be able to get back on the mound for the Red Sox before the season ends.