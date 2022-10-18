Look: Cleveland Is Already Getting Crushed For Game 5 Decision

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - SEPTEMBER 05: Manager Terry Francona #77 of the Cleveland Guardians watches from the dugout during a game against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium on September 05, 2022 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Ed Zurga/Getty Images) Ed Zurga/Getty Images

Since Game 5 of the ALDS between the Guardians and Yankees was postponed by a day, many thought Cleveland would start Shane Bieber. However, manager Terry Francona ultimately went with Aaron Civale.

Francona may regret that decision for a long time. In the first inning of Game 5, Civale gave up a three-run homer to Giancarlo Stanton.

Civale was quickly pulled from the game for Sam Hentges.

Immediately after the Guardians gave up a three-run home run, the sports world started tweeting about how Bieber should've started Game 5.

"Should've started Shane Bieber," Daryl Ruiter of 92.3 The Fan said.

"I cannot believe the Guardians didn’t start Shane Bieber when they were gift wrapped an extra day of rest," Randy Wilkins tweeted. "Even if he pitched the first two innings that would’ve been better than Civale. I’ll take it though."

Danny Cunningham wrote, "Maybe it's me, but I'm not so sure starting the guy with zero postseason experience instead of Shane Bieber on short rest was a good idea."

Bieber last pitched on Oct. 14, giving up two runs on five hits. The Guardians won that game in extra innings.

If the Guardians don't mount a comeback this Tuesday afternoon, their fans will have to wait until Opening Day to see Bieber on the mound once again.