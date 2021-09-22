We can confirm Conor McGregor does not have a future in baseball and should forever stick to fighting.

McGregor had the honor of throwing out the first pitch at the Cubs-Twins game on Tuesday night. He wasn’t exactly dressed for the occasion. The UFC superstar rolled up to the mound in much-too-tight suit coat and pants, and it definitely impacted his throw.

The best way we can describe McGregor’s first pitch is by reminding you of Charles Barkley’s golf swing. The mechanics are awkward, rusty and flat-out awful. McGregor’s first pitch was much of the same. Oh, and it went about 10 feet to the right of home plate.

Check it out in all its awfulness.

Like we said, Conor McGregor should stick to fighting. We’re not sure he’s ever thrown a baseball before Tuesday night.

McGregor, meanwhile, is recovering from a devastating leg injury he suffered during his bout with Dustin Poirier during the summer. It was the third fight between the two, two of which have ended in Poirier’s favor.

McGregor and Poirier have already vowed to fight a fourth time. The date of that fight is to be determined and essentially based on when McGregor is at full strength. But make no mistake. The two will fight eventually. It’s only a matter of when.

In the meantime, McGregor may want to work on his fastball if he ever wants to throw out a first pitch again.