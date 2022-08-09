Look: Curt Schilling Makes His Opinion On Pete Rose Very Clear

PHILADELPHIA, PA - JUNE 10: Former MLB pitcher Curt Schilling looks on prior to the game between the Milwaukee Brewers and Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park on June 10, 2018 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images) Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Over the weekend, Pete Rose was included in the 1980 Philadelphia Phillies World Series championship celebration at Citizens Bank Park.

Before the game, Rose was asked about sexual assault allegations that surfaced in 2017.

"No, I'm not here to talk about that," Rose responded. "Sorry about that. It was 55 years ago, babe."

When Rose's comments emerged on social media, former pitcher Curt Schilling shared his true feelings on the 17-time All-Star.

"I say this as someone who knows him, who he treated kindly, but the things he says and his lack of self-awareness are unreal," Schilling tweeted. "HOF talent, absolutely, but just a bad bad guy with literally zero morals or scruples and not an ounce of couth."

Some fans find Schilling's comments to be hypocritical due to his off-field behavior. Others, meanwhile, are just shocked Schilling would air out his complaints about Rose on Twitter.

Nonetheless, it's safe to say Rose isn't as beloved as other legendary players.