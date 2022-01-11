The Spun

Look: Dan Shaughnessy’s Hall Of Fame Ballot Goes Viral

Baseball writer Dan Shaughnessy is interviewed on the field at Fenway Park.BOSTON - APRIL 13: Boston Globe Sports reporters Chad Finn and Dan Shaughnessy on air at Fenway Park. The Boston Red Sox take on the Tampa Bay Rays in the Season Opener at Fenway Park. (Photo by Barry Chin/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)

Like clockwork, Boston Globe sports columnist Dan Shaughnessy is getting dragged over the coals for his MLB Hall of Fame ballot.

This has become a yearly occurrence. For the second year in a row, Shaughnessy has voted only for second baseman Jeff Kent to gain entry into Cooperstown.

In 2020, he cast his only vote for shortstop Derek Jeter. The year prior, he did the same thing for Jeter’s former Yankees teammate, Mariano Rivera.

The last time Shaughnessy checked off more than one person on his ballot was 2018, when he voted for Jim Thome, Chipper Jones and Vladimir Guerrero. Shaughnessy also was the only voter from his newspaper to not vote for former Red Sox star David Ortiz.

Shaughnessy likely has his reasons for this voting pattern, and it seems like they could be PED-related. Whatever they are, they are foolish.

Ballots like this only add fuel to the fire of people wanting to strip the media of voting rights for the Hall of Fame and various awards.

About Matt Hladik

Matt is an Editor at The Spun Media.