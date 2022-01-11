Look: Dan Shaughnessy’s Hall Of Fame Ballot Goes Viral

Like clockwork, Boston Globe sports columnist Dan Shaughnessy is getting dragged over the coals for his MLB Hall of Fame ballot.

This has become a yearly occurrence. For the second year in a row, Shaughnessy has voted only for second baseman Jeff Kent to gain entry into Cooperstown.

In 2020, he cast his only vote for shortstop Derek Jeter. The year prior, he did the same thing for Jeter’s former Yankees teammate, Mariano Rivera.

The last time Shaughnessy checked off more than one person on his ballot was 2018, when he voted for Jim Thome, Chipper Jones and Vladimir Guerrero. Shaughnessy also was the only voter from his newspaper to not vote for former Red Sox star David Ortiz.

Ballot #154 is from Dan Shaughnessy. For the second consecutive year, he submits a Kent-only ballot. He is the only voter from the Boston Globe to not vote for David Ortiz. The Globe's group reveal: https://t.co/SPhXqOZ0m5 In the Tracker: https://t.co/sziMyHwvb0 pic.twitter.com/T0Q1Jv3gLY — Ryan Thibodaux (@NotMrTibbs) January 11, 2022

Shaughnessy likely has his reasons for this voting pattern, and it seems like they could be PED-related. Whatever they are, they are foolish.

Ballots like this only add fuel to the fire of people wanting to strip the media of voting rights for the Hall of Fame and various awards.