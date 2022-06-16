Look: David Cone, Yankees Clip Goes Viral Wednesday Night

TORONTO, ON - MARCH 30: Former pitcher and YES Network color commentator David Cone laughs during batting practice before the New York Yankees MLB game against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre on March 30, 2018 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images) *** Local Caption *** David Cone Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images

David Cone made the most of an awkward moment Wednesday night.

Early in the New York Yankees' game against the Tampa Bay Rays, YES Network experienced some amusing audio issues. The distorted voices of Cone and play-by-play announcer Michael Kay made them sound intoxicated.

After making his way through a scouting report of Yankees starter Nestor Cortes, Cone joked that the glitch created the same effect as going drinking with a former teammate.

"This is how I sound after a night out with David Wells."

A notorious partier, Wells claimed he was hungover at the start of his perfect game on May 17, 1998. Cone threw his own perfect game the following year, presumably while sober.

After years of calling Yankees games for YES, Cone joined ESPN's Sunday Night Baseball broadcasting crew this season. The 59-year-old will reportedly undergo hip replacement surgery during next month's All-Star break to fix a chronic problem that led him to retire in 2003.

With their audio back to normal, Cone and Kay are calling another gem from Cortes against New York's AL East adversary at Yankee Stadium.