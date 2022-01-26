Look: David Ortiz’s Reaction To Getting Into Hall Of Fame Going Viral

David Ortiz had an amazing reaction as he was getting the news that he got voted into the MLB Hall of Fame.

He was on the phone with Jack O’Connell with the Baseball Writers Association of America and as soon as he got the news, he screamed and hugged his family.

It doesn’t get any better than that.

Ortiz spent most of his career with the Red Sox and hit 541 total home runs for his career. He also had a career .286 batting average and had 1,768 RBI’s off of 2,472 hits.

He was the only player voted into the HOF for 2022 and he got in on his first try. Ortiz had his name checked on nearly 78% of submitted ballots, which was above the 75% threshold required for entry.

As for Roger Clemens and Barry Bonds, they were not able to get in on their 10th and final year of entry.

That said, they can still get in through the committee route but it may still be tough.