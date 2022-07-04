Look: Derek Jeter Billboard Outside Fenway Park Goes Viral

NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 25: Derek Jeter #2 of the New York Yankees looks on from the dugout against the Baltimore Orioles in his last game ever at Yankee Stadium on September 25, 2014 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

ESPN will begin airing a seven-part series about New York Yankees legend Derek Jeter later this month. To promote the upcoming documentary, they picked the one place where nearly nobody passing by will want to watch.

Randy Wilkins, the director of The Captain, revealed a billboard for his Jeter docu-series displayed right outside Fenway Park. Yes, they're advertising his Yankees show where the Boston Red Sox play.

That's cold. Isn't entering the day with a 13.5-game lead in the American League enough for the Yankees to flaunt over their longtime rivals?

This placement is more about drawing social media buzz than convincing Red Sox fans to spend multiple hours learning about their former nemesis. But hey, maybe one of the installments will focus heavily on the 2004 American League Championship Series. (Probably not.)

And sure, the scouting team could have expanded a bit further beyond Fenway Park to find another acceptable advertising location, but Jeter has never exhibited the best range.

Then again, there should be plenty of foot traffic to see the billboard this week. The Red Sox are commencing a three-game home series against the Tampa Bay Rays on Monday afternoon before hosting the Yankees for four games. Bronx Bombers fans invading enemy territory for a trip to Boston will at least get a kick out of the clever marketing ploy.

The Captain is scheduled to premiere Monday, July 18 on ESPN after the MLB Home Run Derby ends. Don't be surprised if they also advertise outside of Dodger Stadium before and during the All-Star festivities.