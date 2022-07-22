Look: Derek Jeter Doesn't Know Where His First Home Run Ball Is

NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 25: Derek Jeter #2 of the New York Yankees looks on from the dugout against the Baltimore Orioles in his last game ever at Yankee Stadium on September 25, 2014 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

So far, Derek Jeter has been live-tweeting every episode of ESPN's seven-part docuseries, The Captain.

During the second episode on Thursday night, Jeter had a surprising admission about his first career home run.

Though it's hard to believe, Jeter never got his first home run ball. The fan who caught it in Cleveland refused to give up.

"Believe it or not, the fan in Cleveland wouldn’t give me that first HR ball so I have no idea where it ended up," Jeter tweeted.

Jeter hit a leadoff home run in the top of the fifth inning against Cleveland on Opening Day in 1996.

While it's unfortunate that Jeter never got that ball back, he was lucky enough to make a deal with the fan who caught his 3000th hit in July of 2011.

Hopefully, Jeter has more shocking admissions for us when the third episode of The Captain comes around.