Look: Derek Jeter Explains How University Of Michigan Helped Him

COOPERSTOWN, NY - SEPTEMBER 08: Hall of Fame Inductee Derek Jeter speaks during the 2021 Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at Clark Sports Center on Wednesday, September 8, 2021 in Cooperstown, New York. (Photo by Mary DeCicco/MLB Photos via Getty Images) Mary DeCicco/Getty Images

The first episode of ESPN's The Captain aired on Monday night. This documentary series details Derek Jeter's iconic career with the New York Yankees.

While the first episode was airing on TV, Jeter shared some fun facts on Twitter.

At one point, Jeter gave a shoutout to his alma mater, the University of Michigan. He believes playing in Ann Arbor helped him grow up.

"What helped me grow up was being in Ann Arbor my first offseason enrolled at Michigan," Jeter tweeted.

Jeter was set to play college baseball at Michigan, but the Yankees ended up selecting him with the sixth pick in the 1992 MLB Draft.

After weighing his options, Jeter turned pro. Considering how things played out, we'd say he made the right decision.

Even though Jeter never made a legit impact for Michigan's baseball program, he clearly has a lot of love for the Wolverines.

The second episode of The Captain will be released on Thursday.