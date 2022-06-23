Look: Derek Jeter Reacts To Jeter Downs' MLB Debut

COOPERSTOWN, NY - SEPTEMBER 08: Hall of Fame Inductee Derek Jeter speaks during the 2021 Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at Clark Sports Center on Wednesday, September 8, 2021 in Cooperstown, New York. (Photo by Mary DeCicco/MLB Photos via Getty Images) Mary DeCicco/Getty Images

To the discomfort of New York Yankees fans everywhere, a player named Jeter started for the Boston Red Sox.

Jeter Downs, a 23-year-old named after the legendary Yankees shortstop, made his MLB debut Wednesday night against the Detroit Tigers.

Jeter wished the newcomer well on Twitter, but with some caveats.

"Had the chance to meet Jeter Downs a few years ago (he wasn’t with the Red Sox then)" Jeter wrote. "Congratulations and good luck… unless you are playing the Yankees."

Two years ago, Downs recalled meeting his namesake and childhood idol by chance while on the road. They later FaceTimed briefly when his friend encountered Jeter at an event in Florida.

"I’ve idolized him my whole life," Downs said of Jeter. "It was finally good to meet him and talk to him a little bit. It was definitely special."

Downs is also a shortstop, but he got his first taste of MLB action at third base. According to Chris Cotillo of MassLive, Red Sox manager Alex Cora said Downs is playing at the hot corner for the first time since high school because All-Star shortstop Xander Bogaerts talked his way out of a rest day.

"It’s pretty much the same on the left side of the diamond,” Downs said. "The angle’s a little bit different but at the end of the day, the ball’s being hit and our job is to catch it no matter where we’re at on the field."

Beyond the name, Downs has another connection to an MLB superstar. The Red Sox acquired him in a deal that sent 2018 AL MVP Mookie Betts to the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Starting from the No. 9 spot, Downs struck out in his first two career plate appearances. Yet the Red Sox have a 4-2 lead through four innings.