Look: Dodgers Reveal Special Tribute For Vin Scully

SAN FRANCISCO, CA - OCTOBER 02: Broadcaster Vin Scully waves to the crowd during the seventh inning between the San Francisco Giants and the Los Angeles Dodgers at AT&T Park on October 2, 2016 in San Francisco, California. The San Francisco Giants defeated the Los Angeles Dodgers 7-1. (Photo by Jason O. Watson/Getty Images) Jason O. Watson/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Dodgers will commemorate Vin Scully, who passed away Tuesday night at age 94.

As shared by the team and MLB.com's Juan Toribio, the Dodgers will wear a patch on their jerseys to honor the longtime voice of the franchise.

Arguably the most iconic broadcaster in the history of sports, Scully called Dodgers games for 67 years, dating back to their days in Brooklyn, before retiring in 2016.

Often operating in a one-man booth, he called iconic moments such as Kirk Gibson's home run off Dennis Eckersley in the 1988 World Series and 13 of MLB's 23 perfect games.

"We have lost an icon," Dodgers president and CEO Stan Kasten said in a statement released on Twitter. "Vin Scully was one of the greatest voices in all of sports. He was a giant of a man, not only as a broadcaster, but as a humanitarian. He loved people. He loved life. He loved baseball and the Dodgers. And he loved his family. His voice will always be heard and etched in all of our minds forever."

The Dodgers and San Francisco Giants put aside their rivalry to hold a moment of silence for Scully before Wednesday's game at Oracle Park.

Dodger baseball will resume, but Scully will never be forgotten.