Look: Erin Andrews Reacts To The World Series Result

CINCINNATI, OHIO - SEPTEMBER 30: Sideline reporter Erin Andrews reports before the game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium on September 30, 2021 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

Erin Andrews is mostly known for her football coverage, but she has a pretty strong baseball connection, too.

The Fox Sports sideline reporter used to call some major baseball events for Fox Sports.

This weekend, she shared her reaction to the Houston Astros defeating the Philadelphia Phillies.

"Awww Dusty Baker. So happy for you! Love him," she tweeted.

Andrews loved what she saw from the postgame set with David Ortiz, as well.

"The way players and managers light up for Big Papi is awesome. The best!" she wrote.

It was a pretty fun night overall for the Fox Sports sideline reporter and the MLB coverage team.

Now, it's on to 2023 for the baseball world.