Look: Everyone's Feeling Bad For Roger Maris' Son
Aaron Judge hit his 60th home run last Tuesday. As of the fifth inning tonight, he had yet to hit his 61st.
As Judge's pursuit of Roger Maris' AL record has forged on over the last week, the Maris family has been along for the journey. Roger Maris Jr. even made the trip to Toronto this week after spending the weekend in New York City watching the Yankees host the Boston Red Sox.
With Judge in a home run "drought," many baseball fans can't help but feel bad for Maris Jr., who has reported to the ballpark every day like a good soldier with nothing to show for it.
Judge is 0-for-2 with a walk so far tonight. He will have at least one more chance at getting No. 61 before the game is over.
If he doesn't get the job done tonight, it's back to the Bronx for a three-game set with the Baltimore Orioles this weekend.
Roger Maris Jr. will probably be there as well.