Look: Everyone's Feeling Bad For Roger Maris' Son

TORONTO, ON - SEPTEMBER 26: Roger Maris Jr. (2nd L) talks with with Patty Judge (2nd R), the mother of New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge during a game between the Yankees and the Toronto Blue Jays in the ninth inning at Rogers Centre on September 26, 2022 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images) Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images

Aaron Judge hit his 60th home run last Tuesday. As of the fifth inning tonight, he had yet to hit his 61st.

As Judge's pursuit of Roger Maris' AL record has forged on over the last week, the Maris family has been along for the journey. Roger Maris Jr. even made the trip to Toronto this week after spending the weekend in New York City watching the Yankees host the Boston Red Sox.

With Judge in a home run "drought," many baseball fans can't help but feel bad for Maris Jr., who has reported to the ballpark every day like a good soldier with nothing to show for it.

Judge is 0-for-2 with a walk so far tonight. He will have at least one more chance at getting No. 61 before the game is over.

If he doesn't get the job done tonight, it's back to the Bronx for a three-game set with the Baltimore Orioles this weekend.

Roger Maris Jr. will probably be there as well.