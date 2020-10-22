Look: Fan Goes Viral During Game 2 Of The World Series

Game 2 of the World Series between the Tampa Bay Rays and the Los Angeles Dodgers is underway.

The Dodgers lead the series, 1-0, following a win on Tuesday night. Los Angeles was led in Game 1 by a strong performance from starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw. Outfielder Mookie Betts had a big game at the plate, too.

Tampa Bay is looking to even up the series on Wednesday night. The Rays lead the Dodgers, 3-0, heading into the bottom of the fourth inning.

Outside of the Rays’ strong performance early on, the story of Game 2 involves a fan, a sweet catch and a NSFW T-shirt.

In the top of the fourth inning, Rays outfielder Manuel Margot hit a hard line drive down the right field line. The line drive did not stay fair, as it made its way into the stands. That’s where the viral fan comes in.

The fan made a nice snag with his glove and made sure to let everyone in the ballpark know that he caught it. We then got a glimpse at his T-shirt, which read: “Nice swing b—h.”

FOX’s camera quickly panned away…

Gold glove play! 👏 It's nice to see fans making web gems in the stands again! pic.twitter.com/06Q40H3B08 — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) October 22, 2020

It really was a great catch, though.

Game 2 of the World Series is currently airing on FOX.