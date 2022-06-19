Look: Father-Son Home Run Catch Moment Is Going Viral

WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 20: A general view in the third inning of the Washington Nationals and New York Mets game at Nationals Park on July 20, 2015 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Sunday's Nationals-Phillies game featured a heartwarming Father's Day moment in the stands.

In the bottom of the second inning, Washington star Juan Soto crushed a three-run home run into the upper deck in right field at Nationals Stadium. A man attending the game with his son wound up recovering the loose ball.

Later on, the Peacock broadcast interviewed the lucky fan, who informed viewers that his son actually convinced him to get tickets to the game last night, predicting that they were going to "go up in the upper deck and Juan Soto is going to hit you a home run."

"Sixty years in the waiting, I got me a home run ball," the dad said.

That's a Father's Day present he'll never forget. Incredible prediction by the son too, who should probably think about playing the lottery this week.

Together, these guys watched their favorite team throttle the Phillies 9-3 to avoid a five-game sweep.