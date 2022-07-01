Look: Former Mets Star Bobby Bonilla Is Trending Today

PORT ST. LUCIE, FL - MARCH 08: A New York Mets batting helmet in the dugout before a spring training baseball game against the Houston Astros at Clover Park on March 8, 2020 in Port St. Lucie, Florida. The Mets defeated the Astros 3-1. (Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images)

No one is a bigger fan of July 1 than Bobby Bonilla. Since 2011, the former slugger has been collecting a $1,193,248.20 check from the New York Mets.

In 2000, the Mets agreed to a buyout with Bonilla. At that time, he had $5.9 million remaining on his contract.

Bonilla and the Mets ultimately agreed to defer his contract until 2035 at eight percent interest.

Bonilla’s former agent, Dennis Gilbert, commented on this rare deal back in 2018.

“I know Bobby is happy about it, but we don’t talk about it much,” Gilbert said, via the New York Post. “It’s just unfortunate [the Wilpons] got hoodwinked in the Madoff deal. Otherwise, it would have been a win-win for both sides.”

Mets fans might not be very fond of this date, but the rest of the MLB world is enjoying this.

Here are some reactions from those celebrating Bobby Bonilla Day:

Fortunately for baseball fans around the world, Bobby Bonilla Day will be sticking around for another 13 years.