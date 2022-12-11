Look: Former MLB Pitcher Has Revealed He's Gay

CLEVELAND, OHIO - SEPTEMBER 30: A general stadium view priror to Game Two of the American League or National League Wild Card Series between the Cleveland Indians and the New York Yankees at Progressive Field on September 30, 2020 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

A former Major League Baseball pitcher has come out as gay.

T.J. House, who pitched for Cleveland and Toronto over the course of his career, has revealed that he is engaged to be married to his boyfriend.

The former MLB pitcher played in the league from 2013 to '17.

“Today’s passage of the Respect for Marriage Act protects us to have the same rights and opportunities that each of you have,” House wrote on his personal Facebook page on Thursday afternoon.

“It protects the same benefits. It makes us equal to you. It allows Ryan Neitzel and I to come together and create something beautiful. It gives me the confidence to get engaged to the person I love, to marry them. I have a wonderful fiancé, who challenges me daily to become a better person. To live life authentically. … I’m finally healing, and days like today are what helps me continue to grow into the person I’ve been all along, one I’ve locked up for 20-plus years. Today I am loved.”

House recorded a 4.44 ERA and 5–7 record on the mound during his four seasons in the big leagues.

He played three seasons in Cleveland before spending the final year of his career in Toronto.

Congrats to T.J. on the big news.