Look: Former MLB Star Reacts To Juan Soto Airplane 'Controversy'

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 09: Juan Soto #22 of the Washington Nationals hits a 2-run home run to right field in the fourth inning against the New York Mets at Citi Field on August 09, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

Juan Soto rumors are flying everywhere ahead of MLB's Aug. 2 trade deadline.

The Washington Nationals are reportedly open to trading the star outfielder after he rejected a 15-year, $440-million extension offer. Soto's agent, Scott Boras, added a strange subplot to the saga by saying Soto took a commercial flight to Los Angeles for the MLB All-Star Game.

Boras claimed Soto arrived at 1:30 a.m. on Monday morning before winning the Home Run Derby later that evening.

Does this perceived slight from the organization foreshadow an end to this Nationals tenure, or are onlookers making a mountain out of a mole hole?

Retired outfielder Adam Jones, who earned five All-Star nods during his career, shed some light on his experiences flying to the Midsummer Classic.

"I’ve paid for 3 of the 5 times I made the ASG," Jones explained on Twitter. "But we only had 1 player the first 3 times and I wasn’t no damn Soto lol. But last 2 they paid and for 2016 for the guys in SD."

He then offered some invaluable advice that nobody on social media is likely to follow.

"I love reading the comments. If you don’t know something just say that ppl. It’s easy."

Jones replied to a tweet from Jon Heyman of the New York Post, who said some teams provide All-Stars with private travel, but they're "not obligated" to do so.

The former Baltimore Orioles star added that he once had a request for a private flight denied, so he paid for his own. He brought along his friends and teammates, whom Jones supplied with Popeyes chicken.

Soto hasn't signed a new deal just yet, but he's still earning enough to pay for his preferred method of transportation. The 23-year-old is making $17.1 million in his second year of arbitration.

Of course, the Lerner family, who currently own the Nationals, is worth a good deal more.

This story would probably be a mere blip on the radar if not coinciding with rampant trade speculation. But fans are looking for any clues to Soto's current relationship with the Nationals.