Look: Freddie Freeman's Ex-Agent Is Furious With The Braves

DENVER, CO - APRIL 9: Freddie Freeman #5 of the Los Angeles Dodgers bats in the eighth inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field on April 9, 2022 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

One of the biggest stories in the MLB this week involves Dodgers star Freddie Freeman and his fallout with his ex-agency, Excel Sports Management.

Freeman has fired the agency that negotiated his deal with Los Angeles. According to ESPN, the All-Star slugger was frustrated with the way his free agency played out.

The Braves reportedly made a five-year, $135 million offer to Freeman in the offseason. His agent, Casey Close, wanted a higher salary for his client.

Eventually, the Braves moved on from their negotiations with Freeman and acquired Matt Olson from the Athletics. This slammed the door on Freeman's return to Atlanta.

Over the past few days, there have been plenty of narratives surrounding Casey's offseason negotiations with the Braves. In a statement released to ESPN, he called out the club.

"I will not stand by as the circumstances surrounding Freddie Freeman's departure from Atlanta are mischaracterized," Close told ESPN. "Since March, the Braves have fostered a narrative about the negotiations which, stated plainly, is false. Part of that false narrative is the suggestion that I did not communicate a contract offer to the Freemans.

"To be clear, we communicated every offer that was made, as well as every communication Excel had with the Braves organization throughout the entire process. I have a 30-year reputation in this business for integrity and honesty, and I have always operated with the utmost character. At Excel, we are privileged to represent many exemplary athletes, some of whom have chosen to spend their entire careers with one franchise. We always put the player's goals and best interests first and will always continue to do so."

This certainly goes against what Fox Sports radio host Doug Gottlieb said earlier this week.

“Casey Close never told Freddie Freeman about the Braves final offer, that is why Freeman fired him,” Gottlieb wrote. “He found out in Atlanta this weekend. It isn’t that rare to have happen in MLB, but it happened – Close knew Freddie would have taken the ATL deal.”