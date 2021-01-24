Look: Gerrit Cole Reacts To The Jameson Taillon Trade

The New York Yankees continued their active offseason by acquiring Pirates starter James Taillon in a trade earlier this weekend. The AL East club dealt a handful of pitching prospects to Pittsburgh in return, but added another consistent arm to their ever-improving rotation.

Taillon sat out the 2020 season after having surgery to repair a flexor tendon and a UCL revision, but in his prior years showed the ability to be a consistent contributor. He looked his best for the Pirates in 2018, where he started 32 games and pitched 191 innings. During that season, Taillon boasted a 3.20 ERA and tallied 179 strikeouts, teetering on an All Star nod.

The move to New York will certainly be a big adjustment for the young right-hander. He shared a conflicted message on Twitter earlier on Sunday, celebrating his time in Pittsburgh, while looking forward to his upcoming stint with the Yankees.

“Bittersweet day for me over here! Trying to process everything- have SO much to say to the city of Pittsburgh and my teammates,” Taillon said. “Also have SO much to say about this incredible opportunity and to the city/fans in New York. Thanks to everyone that has reached out! More to come soon.”

The 29-year-old will join a Yankees squad poised to make a deep postseason run. The organization’s pitching staff has been largely responsible for their lack of success in the past few years, making Taillon an even more important acquisition.

Among those ready to welcome the pitcher to New York was Yankees ace Gerrit Cole. The 30-year-old right-hander shared a picture on his Instagram story of him and Taillon enjoying a glass of wine together. Take a look:

Cole also spoke about the Yankees newest pitcher in an interview with The New York Post, calling his former Pittsburgh teammate “resilient.”

“I told (the Yankees), if you are going to bet on somebody, if you are going to go to battle with someone, that Jameson is the guy you want next to you,” Cole said per Coby Green of Yahoo Sports. “He always makes people around him better. He is one of the most resilient people I have ever known.”

The Yankees also acquired veteran righty starter Corey Kluber earlier this offseason, who will be another pitcher fresh off of an injury to enter New York’s rotation. However, if the group can stay healthy, the Yankees might have one of the best starting groups in MLB.