Look: Here's How Much The Dodgers Will Have To Pay In Record Tax Bill

DENVER, CO - APRIL 9: Freddie Freeman #5 of the Los Angeles Dodgers bats in the eighth inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field on April 9, 2022 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

The Los Angeles Dodgers have arguably the best roster in the MLB. However, they had to pay a steep price to maintain it.

Since the Dodgers opened the season with $310.6 million payroll, they're on track to pay a record luxury tax of roughly $47 million.

For starters, the Dodgers spent a lot of money to acquire former Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman. They also spent $20 million to keep Trea Turner for another year.

Another reason the Dodgers' payroll was so high was because it included Trevor Bauer's $34 million. He signed a three-year, $102 million contract with the club last season.

While the Dodgers may not want a luxury tax payment of $47 million, they have to be pleased with their current results.

As of now, the Dodgers own the best record in the National League at 35-17.

The Dodgers aren't the only team that went over the luxury tax. A total of five teams exceeded the $230 million threshold.