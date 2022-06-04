Look: Here's How Much The Dodgers Will Have To Pay In Record Tax Bill
The Los Angeles Dodgers have arguably the best roster in the MLB. However, they had to pay a steep price to maintain it.
Since the Dodgers opened the season with $310.6 million payroll, they're on track to pay a record luxury tax of roughly $47 million.
For starters, the Dodgers spent a lot of money to acquire former Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman. They also spent $20 million to keep Trea Turner for another year.
Another reason the Dodgers' payroll was so high was because it included Trevor Bauer's $34 million. He signed a three-year, $102 million contract with the club last season.
While the Dodgers may not want a luxury tax payment of $47 million, they have to be pleased with their current results.
As of now, the Dodgers own the best record in the National League at 35-17.
The Dodgers aren't the only team that went over the luxury tax. A total of five teams exceeded the $230 million threshold.