Look: Huge Brawl During Angels vs. Mariners Game Sunday

Tensioned boiled into a benches-clearing melee early in Sunday's game between the Seattle Mariners and Los Angeles Angels.

Angels righty Andrew Wantz began the second inning by hitting Jesse Winker on the first pitch. Given the placement and the weekend's prior events, the Mariners outfielder clearly thought the backside plunking was intentional.

Despite the umpires' best efforts to hold him back, Winker broke free and darted toward the opposition's dugout. Everyone quickly joined the ruckus, which amounted to more than the typical baseball scrum.

Even with his right hand in a cast from a season-ending wrist injury, Angels third baseman Anthony Rendon hit Winker with his left hand. Mariners shortstop JP Crawford responded by throwing punches at Rendon.

An ejected Winker flipped off Angels fans after leaving the field. Crawford, Wantz, Mariners rookie phenom Julio Rodriguez, Angels relievers Raisel Iglesias and Ryan Tepera, and both managers were also tossed.

The brawl ensued after Mike Trout nearly got hit in the head by a pitch Saturday night. Per Jeff Fletcher of Orange County Register, the Angels superstar voiced his displeasure over the dangerous pitch.

"If you can’t pitch inside, don’t pitch inside," Trout said. "And if you’re going to hit me, hit me in the ribs. Don’t hit me in the head."

The Angels seemed intent on getting payback Sunday. Before hitting Winker, Wantz -- an opener potentially less concerned about an early ejection --threw behind Rodriguez in the first inning.

Wantz seemed to intentionally target Winker and Rodriguez, and the ensuing fight will likely result in suspensions.