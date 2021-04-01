Look: It’s Snowing At MLB Ballpark On Opening Day

Spring training may be over, but it looks like Old Man Winter wanted to enjoy MLB Opening Day for himself anyway.

The Cincinnati Reds are getting ready to take on the St. Louis Cardinals at the Great American Ball Park later today. But with temperatures at a chilly 40 degrees in Cincinnati, the ballpark has an unintended guest: Snow.

According to Bobby Nightengale of the Cincinnati Enquirer, it’s been snowing at the Great American Ball Park for a while now. He included a picture of the gray-white skies and what appears to be snowflakes drifting onto the field.

Snow flurries have been in the forecast for today since earlier in the week. Meteorologists say that there will be no accumulation, but on-and-off flurries heading into the weekend.

Still snowing at Great American Ball Park. First pitch in 3 1/2 hours. #Reds #OpeningDay pic.twitter.com/nDkq5DdxJK — Bobby Nightengale (@nightengalejr) April 1, 2021

As for the Cincinnati Reds, they’re hoping to get their season off on the right foot with third-year manager David Bell. Last year the Reds went 31-29 and made the playoffs for the first time since 2013.

But they were swept by the Atlanta Braves in the NL Wild Card Series, extending their run without a series win to 25 years.

Meanwhile, the St. Louis Cardinals are hoping to extend their decade-plus long run of solid baseball with a third straight trip to the playoffs.

Only one of them can start the 2021 MLB season with a 1-0 record though.

The game will be played at 4:10 p.m. EST and will air on Bally Sports Ohio.