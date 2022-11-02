Look: Jill Biden's Comment On The Astros Is Going Viral

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - OCTOBER 16: First Lady of the United States of America Jill Biden walks the sideline prior to the game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Dallas Cowboys at Lincoln Financial Field on October 16, 2022 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images) Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

First Lady Dr. Jill Biden isn't pulling any punches when it comes to her commentary on the World Series.

While at a Pittsburgh fundraiser, the First Lady started talking about how "there are some things that rise above partisan lines." She then took a jab at the Houston Astros.

Dr. Biden said there are some values that all Americans share, "Like wanting to see the Astros lose."

It's no secret that Dr. Biden is rooting for the Philadelphia Phillies. Her husband, President Joe Biden, recently referred to her as a "Philly girl."

"Like every Philly fan, she's convinced she knows more about everything in sports than anybody else," President Biden said last September.

The First Lady is expected to attend Game 4 of the World Series tonight at Citizens Bank Park.

First pitch is set for 8:03 p.m. ET. The Phillies currently hold a 2-1 series lead over the Astros.