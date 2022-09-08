Look: Joe Buck Reveals His Vote For AL MVP

MIAMI BEACH, FL - JANUARY 28: FOX Lead NFL, MLB & USGA Play-By-Play Announcer Joe Buck during the Super Bowl LIV FOX Sports Media Day on January 28, 2020 at the Miami Beach Convention Center in Miami Beach, FL. (Photo by Rich Graessle/PPI/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

ESPN's Joe Buck appeared on Get Up this Thursday morning to discuss a plethora of topics in the sports world. He even shared his pick for the American League MVP.

The AL MVP will come down to New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge and Los Angeles Angels superstar Shohei Ohtani.

Even though Ohtani is a rare talent, Buck believes Judge should be the AL MVP this season.

"Aaron Judge, hands down," Buck told Mike Greenberg. "Now, Ohtani won last year, and you're right, he's doing something we've never seen. John Smoltz, who I work with and deeply respect, said 'If he just concentrated on pitching, he'd be Jacob deGrom.' And then you add in the power and the way he can run - he's unbelievable.

"But Judge - on a first place team as they're hanging on in the AL East by five games now - without him, they [the Yankees] are not where they are. He's six away from tying the Yankees' franchise record for home runs."

Judge is currently batting .301 with 55 home runs and 118 RBIs.

Ohtani, meanwhile, is hitting .267 with 33 home runs and 86 RBIs. He's been equally effective on the mound, posting an 11-8 record with a 2.58 ERA and 181 strikeouts.