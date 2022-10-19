Look: Josh Naylor Has Perfect Reaction To Being Trolled By Yankees Fans

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 18: Josh Naylor #22 of the Cleveland Guardians flys out against the New York Yankees during the second inning in game five of the American League Division Series at Yankee Stadium on October 18, 2022 in New York, New York. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images) Sarah Stier/Getty Images

Cleveland Guardians first baseman Josh Naylor spent much of yesterday's Game 5 being taunted by New York Yankees fans--and even some players.

Turnabout was fair play after Naylor's "rock the baby" celebration when he homered off the Yankees' Gerrit Cole in Game 4 Sunday night.

Naylor called Cole his "son" as he rounded the bases, but New York fans returned the favor with chants of "Who's your daddy?" during the Yankees' 5-1 series-clinching victory yesterday.

To his credit, Naylor took it in stride, telling reporters after the game that it was "like a dream come true" and "sick" to have that chant circulating through Yankee Stadium.

Naylor also said he had "no problem" with Yankees second baseman Gleyber Torres doing the "rock the baby" immediately after recording the final out.

The lefty slugger finished 4-for-22 at the plate in the ALDS, and while he did have a clutch RBI double in Game 2 and that Game 4 blast off Cole, Naylor was hitless in his last six at-bats following his infamous celebration.

With the win yesterday, the Yankees advance to face the Astros in the ALCS, which gets underway tonight in Houston.